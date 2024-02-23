Penticton's OneWorld cultural festival back this weekend

Photo: Castanet file photo The OneWorld festival in 2019.

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services is looking forward to hosting the 11th Annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival this weekend in Penticton.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., catch the free festival at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Things to enjoy include:

Multicultural music and dance

A marketplace of cultural treasures for sale

A diverse array of global culinary delights

Storytelling from unique cultures

Thirty-five cultures will be represented, all of whom make up the tapestry of the South Okanagan.

The free festival is described as "inclusive and accessible," and is family-friendly.