Penticton's OneWorld cultural festival back this weekend

Photo: Castanet file photo
The OneWorld festival in 2019.
South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services is looking forward to hosting the 11th Annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival this weekend in Penticton.
On Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., catch the free festival at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Things to enjoy include:
- Multicultural music and dance
- A marketplace of cultural treasures for sale
- A diverse array of global culinary delights
- Storytelling from unique cultures
Thirty-five cultures will be represented, all of whom make up the tapestry of the South Okanagan.
The free festival is described as "inclusive and accessible," and is family-friendly.