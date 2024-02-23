Penticton RCMP investigating alleged youth assault, robbery

Photo: File photo

Penticton RCMP are investigating a report that a group of youth swarmed and robbed a man Monday night.

Earlier this week, posts began circulating on social media alleging the attack and theft of a wallet near the Subway restaurant in the Walmart complex on Skaha Lake Road.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy confirmed Friday that a man had reported the assault, which allegedly took place around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Grandy said police received a call Monday night alleging the attack, and attended the area.

"[Police] weren't able to locate the youth specifically, but did take statements from [the complainant] and the investigation is ongoing in trying to identify [the youths]," Grandy said.

"From what I understand, [the victim's] injuries were minor and he did not require an ambulance."

Anyone with information can contact the RCMP non-emergency line at (250) 492-4300.