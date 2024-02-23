Penticton MLA Dan Ashton setting sights on federal position in next election

Photo: Dan Ashton

Longtime Penticton politician Dan Ashton is throwing his hat in the federal ring.

Currently, Ashton is the MLA for the Penticton-Peachland provincial riding through the BC United Party, formerly known as the BC Liberal Party, a position he has held since 2013. Previously, he was the mayor of Penticton and a local councillor.

He announced in 2023 he would not run again for the MLA role.

On Friday, he made public what had long been speculated — he will be seeking nomination with the federal Conservative Party of Canada to run for Member of Parliament for South Okanagan-Simillkameen-West Kootenay.

The MP seat will be vacant when the next election is called, which is expected in 2025. Longtime MP Richard Cannings, one of the only NDP MPs in the BC Interior region, announced in 2023 he will not be seeking re-election.

Ashton is now hoping to fill Cannings' shoes and turn the long-orange riding blue.

Ashton said Friday he is hoping to bring his personal fiscally conservative values to the region, and the nation as a whole.

It was not a quick decision, he said, nor was it motivated by MP Cannings' decision to step down. He said it took a lot of "soul searching" and was prompted by many colleagues and members of the public urging him to consider the position.

"There's no reason Canada should be sitting where it is today. And I'm not going to be dissing other elected officials. I'm not that way and never have been that way. It's just that there seems to be a wave of change coming," Ashton said.

"This country has a tarnish on it that I think could come off very quickly and not only not only the country but British Columbia. We have everything this country that the world needs right now, in resources. We just have to get it out to the world."

Ashton said there has been a "huge amount of support," but noted that the nomination process will still need to take place before he is potentially tapped as the official candidate.

Ashton's position as MLA will last until the provincial election this coming fall.