Apex Mountain Resort offering discount to passholders from select BC mountains that have had a tough season

Photo: Apex Mountain Resort

Apex Mountain Resort has extended a deal to passholders at select other BC mountains, hoping to help make up for a rough season at those locations.

Seasons' pass owners for Grouse, Seymour and Cypress in the Lower Mainland and Sasquatch, Washington, or Cain will now be able to purchase tickets at Apex at 50 per cent off.

"We know it’s been a tough season at these resorts, and Apex Mountain Resort would like to extend an offer allowing season pass holders to enjoy even more skiing or boarding this season," the resort explained in a social media post Friday.

The 50 per cent off offer will be valid until April 1 and apply Monday to Friday only.

To receive the discount, proof of a 2023/2024 seasons pass to one of the listed ski resorts must be provided.