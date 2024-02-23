'Mortified': Penticton mother sounding alarm over raw chicken served to her child at local McDonald's

Photo: Christina Robertson

A Penticton mother is sounding the alarm after her young daughter was allegedly served raw chicken by the local McDonald's, and says the restaurant's response has been lacklustre.

Christina Robertson took her three-year-old daughter through the drive through at the Main Street McDonald's late Thursday afternoon.

"I don't get her food from McDonald's often, but once in a while, you know, kids like chicken nuggets," Robertson said.

Her daughter munched happily, then when they arrived home, Robertson reached in to take a bite as well.

"To my horror, I realized they were all completely raw," Robertson said.

"It was unbelievable, I was mortified. My daughter had already eaten two of them. So I've been a little panicked, I have been praying she is not going to get sick."

So far, her daughter thankfully seems fine, but Robertson is not okay with the situation the restaurant put her daughter in in the first place.

Robertson said she called the restaurant directly, but was disappointed that they did not, in her opinion, appear to take the problem as seriously as it should be taken.

"They apologized but they did not seem very concerned about it. It was just like, 'Oh, sorry about that,'" Robertson claimed.

"They need to take better precautions and handle food better. That's just absolutely unacceptable. For any child to eat something like that is just disgusting ... My main concern is warning the public and making sure this never happens to anyone again."

The Centre for Disease Conrol states that Salmonella causes "more foodborne illnesses than any other bacteria. Chicken is a major source of these illnesses."

Castanet has reached out to McDonald's media representatives for comment, and will update.