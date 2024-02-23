Penticton skate club excited to host 'Under the Sea' themed showcase of talent

Photo: Contributed

The Glengarry Skating Club in Penticton is already planning for its annual "Ice Parade" this spring, announcing the theme of “Under the Sea."

Presented by Cloverdale Paint, the spectacle will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre on April 19 at 6 p.m.

Skaters of all levels and ages will be performing solo and group numbers, accompanied by music.

“We are very excited for this year’s show as it is one of our largest shows. As with many organizations, the pandemic put some of our events on hiatus, but we are excited to back to pre-2020 levels. Last year was our first year returning to the SOEC and it was great to have over 500 spectators cheer on the performance. We’ve got a lot more skaters in the program this year, so the energy in the arena will be amazing,” said Margie Hibbard, Glengarry SC president, in a press release issued Friday.

Glengarry has been operating since 1953 as a non-profit, sanctioned Skate Canada club, offering all types of skating programs including PreCanSkate, CanSkate, CanPowerSkate and competitive figure skating.

The"Ice Parade" is an opportunity for the club members to show off their skills, and it takes months of work and volunteer hours to pull off.

This year, more than 150 skaters have registered to participate.

“It is great to see so many of our skaters participating in the 'Ice Parade' this year. It shows the confidence they are continuing to build up in their sport. The 'Ice Parade' takes a significant amount of time and energy from our teams of coaches and volunteers to get the skaters organized and it’s amazing to see it all come together," said Trevor Buttenham, Glengarry SC head coach.

"It’s going to be a great show!”

Tickets are $17, kids under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office or online.