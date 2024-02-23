Penticton Chamber pleading with Ministry of Emergency Management to investigate further before issuing any travel bans this summer

Casey Richardson

After the South Okanagan community faced a major economic fallout from the provincially imposed wildfire travel ban last summer, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is asking the government to take a closer look before implementation.

Michael Magnusson, the Chamber’s executive director, said there’s concern ahead of another tough season for wildfires and impacts on local tourism.

“So for instance, last year we had this travel ban and once it was ordered, we realized that no evacuees actually came to Penticton, or really anywhere in the South Okanagan, making us question, how did this travel ban even come into existence in the first place if it wasn't needed?” he said.

“What we're asking for is that more information is gathered and analyzed before the government comes in and makes an order of that magnitude.”

The chamber said the travel ban issued on Aug. 19, 2023, was at the height of Penticton’s tourism season and resulted in the cancellation of the Ironman Triathlon to be held later that week along with millions of dollars in lost economic activity.

The government declared a provincial state of emergency on Aug. 18 and Premier David Eby used that power to implement a tourist travel ban for areas that were impacted by fires the following day, like the Okanagan.

Travel restrictions came into effect and prohibited people from staying in temporary accommodation for non-essential purposes.

While South Okanagan businesses stepped up and cleared out rooms for evacuees and emergency personnel, only a few showed up and were needed. This left tourism groups to call for an expedited lifting of the order citing a surplus of available accommodations compared to evacuees.

The restriction had a set end date of Sept. 4, but the province lifted the order early, on Aug. 22, for all communities except West Kelowna.

South Okanagan businesses claimed they still faced a major fallout of plummeting visitor numbers and cancelled travel plans from the ban nonetheless.

“The impact was devastating for the tourism industry, the hotel industry, really everybody in Penticton,” Magnusson said.

“We also see hotel rooms that were booked after the travel ban was lifted, all of those disappeared, because people just think that the area is unsafe, or that they might be taking a bed away from somebody that's been evacuated from their home. Again, that wasn't the case.”

Magnusson said that not seeing nearly as many tourists last year as the area needed to, it would be crippling for a lot of businesses to face another travel ban.

“All these businesses that make our region great, make it vibrant, make it unique, it's because of them that people come and visit us, as well as our geography and our beautiful beaches and lakes. But without that industry here, it makes for a really underwhelming experience.”

Confusion remains in the industry as Magnusson said the Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma never answered questions posed by the tourism industry as to how the ban was ordered in the first place, nor have there been discussions around providing compensation for the financial losses incurred by local operators as a result of the ban.

“We want to see some accountability from the government. So if they do order a ban that turns out to be unnecessary, we want to see some of those businesses compensated for lost revenue,” he said.

The chamber is asking for the government to modify their protocols to produce much more balanced and effective actions in emergencies.

One recommendation is for changes to be made to evacuee registration intake information, requiring people to specify if they need a place to stay and where in the community would serve them best.

“We know that most people that live in West Kelowna would actually work in Kelowna and would likely want to stay in Kelowna. Not all the way in Penticton or, and certainly not as far south as Osoyoos.”

The chamber has sent a letter to Ma seeking assurance that "more effective protocols and accountabilities" will be put into place before an emergency measure like a travel ban is ordered.