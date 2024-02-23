First official Similkameen 5K Fun Run/Walk raising money for the local Starfish Pack program

Photo: Pixabay

Keremeos will be the host of the first annual Similkameen 5K Fun Run/Walk in support of the local Starfish Pack program.

The run is being organized by Similkameen Recreation, the Similkameen Trails Society, and Similkameen Country Development Association (SCDA).

"Celebrate the arrival of spring in Keremeos with a healthy and fun-filled event for the whole community. Lace up your sneakers and hit the scenic VVE trail," the SCDA shared in their event announcement.

"All proceeds from the entry fees go towards the Similkameen Starfish Pack Program. And if we collect $900 in donations, AC Motor Electric will match and sponsor a second child."

The run takes place on April 21, starting at 10 a.m. at the VVE Trail in Keremeos. Starting point is Memorial Park.

"The race is self-timed and all fitness levels are welcome. The Similkameen Rec Team will even offer a run club to prepare," the SCDA said.

Sign up starts on March 1 at the Similkameen Recreation Centre with registration limited to 100 participants.

There are also shorter race distances for teens, kids and toddlers.

The event is partially funded by the Neighbourhood Small Grants Program through Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The run is in need of volunteers and health-focused businesses to support the event by sponsoring or manning the water station.

"Regardless of your level of participation - whether you choose to run, walk, offer encouragement to participants, or volunteer/sponsor - let's unite and celebrate our community."

For more information, head to the SCDA website here.