Penticton's Holy Cross School raises $50K at annual fundraiser

Photo: Nicole MacMillan From the left: Teacher- Mrs. Mollyo Nordine, Teacher- Mrs. Anita Halverson, Parent- Nicole MacMillan

The biggest annual fundraiser at the Holy Cross School in Penticton was a massive success, raising double their goal towards funding a new outdoor learning facility and outdoor play park for the students this past week.

Nicole MacMillan, a parent and Gala Chair with the school, shared that they reached a grand total of $50,047.

"Fundraising and donations are necessary to supplement the funds provided by tuition and government grants which amount to 50 per cent of those received by public schools," she added.

The online auction featured over 160 items up for bid, and received over 20,000 views with 785 bids in total. The Hollywood Rouge Gala also featured a live auction, including two trips to Las Vegas.

"I also wanted to take this time to express my sincere gratitude to the community donors and corporate sponsors who helped make this event such a huge success," MacMillan said.

"We wouldn't have been this successful if it was not for the generosity of the community. The students benefit directly from these fundraising efforts and we are all so proud to be art of this Holly Cross Community."