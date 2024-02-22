Photos: Ice Cube show packs house in Penticton

Photo: Douglas Drouin
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin Photo: Douglas Drouin
The South Okanagan Events Centre was packed Wednesday night as Ice Cube hit the stage.
Tickets for the rapper's show were a hot commodity leading up to the event, selling out weeks in advance.
Missed the show? Click through the gallery above for a taste of the experience.