Penticton  

Photos: Ice Cube show packs house in Penticton

Ice Cube packs the house

The South Okanagan Events Centre was packed Wednesday night as Ice Cube hit the stage.

Tickets for the rapper's show were a hot commodity leading up to the event, selling out weeks in advance.

Missed the show? Click through the gallery above for a taste of the experience.

