Photo: AIM Roads

Highway 97 will be closed for blasting between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland for several days this weekend.

The highway will be closed to all traffic from Feb. 23 to the 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m,

Drivers should anticipate additional 15-minute closures outside of those planned times.

The highway will reopen as soon as work and safety assessments are done.