Penticton council approves pilot project making e-scooters street legal

Photo: Castanet file photo E-scooters and bikes in Kelowna.

An e-scooter legalization pilot project is on its way to Penticton streets.

At their regular meeting Tuesday, council voted to enrol in a provincially-backed program that will make e-scooters legal to ride on city streets on a trial basis.

City staff noted that "many of these devices are being used (albeit illegally) on city streets already." That, combined with potential environmental benefits of using the devices for transport, convinced staff that now is the time to jump on board.

Council also voted to send out a request for proposal to business operators interested in tackling a public share model offering such vehicles.

Potential operators will be tasked with preventing the bikes and scooters being left randomly throughout the city — a problem that plagued Kelowna when it rolled out such a program.

There will be no cost to the city to operate the program; its involvement is merely to allow operation of such vehicles and their docking stations on public land.

Council voted 4-2 in favour, with Couns. James Miller and Helena Konanz opposed.

The pilot project will commence April 5, 2024.