Penticton family hosting fundraiser for local charity pairing wine and classic junk food

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A local family is running an innovative fundraiser pairing wine and junk food, all in support of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.

Juliana Buitenhuis and Gillian Cogill are presenting "Foolish Pairings," a fundraiser hosted at Okanagan College in support of OSNS' work helping children in the South Okanagan-Similkameen with developmental challenges.

It will take place March 10 from 3 to 6 p.m., and is billed as "not your typical wine and cheese."

“It’s an experiential journey curated by Juliana and Gill, who, inspired by their personal connection to the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, have decided to blend the sophistication of wine with the fun and nostalgia of everyone’s favourite junk food," explains OSNS in a press release.

"Guests will embark on a playful adventure, discovering how the nuances of wine can complement the flavors of classic snacks."

Buitenhuis and Cogill's son Rockford uses OSNS services, so they are thrilled to be giving back.

Unique wine and snack pairings will be curated by wine expert Benjamin Isaksen, and a silent auction where a variety of local item will be available.

Proceeds will go directly to the OSNS and their mission to optimize the health and wellbeing of every child, youth and family they serve.

All donations to OSNS in March will be matched, meaning any contribution to this event will be doubled.

“We love the unique and creative fundraising ideas our community comes up with and this is no exception. It’s so inspiring when a family who is connected to our centre decides to give back in this way, helping to ensure our services continue to thrive. Thank you Juliana and Gill for making this event come to life," said Megan Windeler, OSNS community engagement lead.

Tickets are limited, and can be purchased on Eventbrite online here.