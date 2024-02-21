Comedy show planned to help Penticton grad class fundraise for fun, safe grad celebration

Photo: Patrick Maliha

Train Wreck Comedy has teamed up with Penticton Secondary School for a night of laughs supporting seniors' fundraising for a Dry Grad celebration this spring.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, catch comedian Patrick Maliha headlining a show that organizers say guarantees "belly laughs and big hearts."

The night will also feature fundraising activities to help the Pen High class achieve their goals for a fun and safe Dry Grad.

Opening for Maliha will be BC-based comedian Matt Baker, with his "light-hearted, observant and seriously silly style," and the MC will be Rob Balsdon, founder of Train Wreck Comedy and no stranger to the stage himself.

Maliha himself holds the world record for "Most Impressions Under a Minute," and in recent years earned the title of "Vancouver's Best Stand-Up Comedian."

Tickets are $40 and are available online here until they sell out.