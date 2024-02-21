'Mind-blowing': Reptile rescue in peril thrilled by success of Penticton event

Photo: Wild Education

B.C.'s only reptile rescue is thrilled to bits by the support they felt in Penticton this weekend, getting them a huge leap closer to saving their organization.

Wild Education is a rescue based in the Lower Mainland that takes in everything from geckos to monitor lizards, turtles to giant tortoises, tiny snakes to pythons, and many other small animals.

Founder Mike Hopcraft, a former Pentictonite, takes the animals on the road for hands-on educational tours, including this past weekend at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

This three-day event was particularly important, as the recuse is close to losing its home, and are struggling with the costs associated with moving.

The event was a smashing success, with lineups all weekend and people of all ages enjoying interacting with the animals. Hopcraft announced on social media that over the three-day event, plus a Total Pet bake sale, they walked away with a "mind-blowing" $24,426.

That will go towards securing a new building and space for their rescue and education centre, which receives more than a hundred animals in need every year.

"This is a huge chunk of our goal and a big relief for our family and staff!" Hopcraft wrote.

"Thank you to all of the many volunteers who helped out and stayed longer when some volunteers didn't show up! We know it was a tiring weekend and we appreciate all of you!"

He added a huge thank you the Penticton Lakeside Resort, who donated the room for the weekend event, and for Total Pet for their bake sale.

Wild Education, a non-profit organization, is still fundraising towards their $75,000 goal to keep their doors open. Find the online fundraiser here.

Chelsea Powrie