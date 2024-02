Photo: Contributed Rocks on Highway 5A north of Princeton, B.C.

Drivers are being told to watch for falling rocks on Highway 5A north of Princeton, B.C.

DriveBC is reporting rocks on the road in various areas between Gulliford Lake Rest Area and Princeton.

A caller to Castanet News says the rocks have covered the road in several areas.

While the rocks are not large enough to force the closure of the highway, they would cause damage to a vehicle that hits them at high speed.