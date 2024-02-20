'Don't do what you did ever again': Penticton judge gives house arrest to man guilty of violent beating

Photo: File photo

A Penticton man will not serve any jail time for a bloody beating.

Jeremy Jason Webster, 47, appeared in BC Provincial Court in Penticton Tuesday to learn his sentence for a violent attack two and a half years ago.

Court heard that on August 8, 2021, Webster was exiting the Penticton Lakeside Resort with friends after having been at the Barking Parrot bar when they encountered another group of people and had an exchange of words.

Surveillance footage, which does not include audio, shows Webster punching one of the men in that group several times, then repeatedly kicking him once he was down.

The man was left injured and bloody.

Judge Clarke Burnett ruled it was not self defence, and in fact was a “gratuitous” and “unsettling” act of violence when the victim was “defenceless and on the ground.”

Webster’s lawyer had tried to argue that Webster was responding to offensive verbal slurs, an argument Burnett dismissed.

“Our society, quite frankly, expects people to turn the other cheek and walk away,” Burnett said.

Webster has a criminal history including convictions for violent and drug-related offences.

But Burnett also noted community and family support for Webster, expressed in letters sent to the court, and Webster's own remorse and commitment to do better.

“If I could take it back I would,” Webster said Tuesday.

Crown counsel had argued for time in prison, but Burnett ultimately decided on nine months of house arrest and a further six months under curfew.

"Many individuals in our community think that a conditional sentence to be served in the community really amounts to not much if any punishment. I suspect that many people's view of a conditional sentence has changed since the COVID pandemic because individuals were going somewhat squirrelly, to lack a better phrase, when they had to be stuck at home for periods of weeks," Burnett explained.

"In this case, Mr. Webster is going to find himself stuck at home for the better part of nine months. Yes, there will be some exceptions to allow him to go to work. But beyond that, his enjoyment of everything the Okanagan has to offer particularly in the summer will not be available to him because he will be residing or being confined to his residence."

That will be followed by a period of probation with standard conditions.

“Don’t do what you did ever again,” Burnett said, after sentencing.

“When somebody says something stupid to you, walk away.”