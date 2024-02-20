Legacy lives on: Downtown business carries on vision of now-closed Penticton board game cafe

Photo: Just4Fun The former Meeples and Milkshakes board game cafe inventory has a new home at Just4Fun

The spirit of board gaming lives on in Penticton, thanks to a local small business committed to carrying on the legacy of another that had to close.

Meeples and Milkshakes was a beloved board game cafe that opened in 2020. Owners Jim and Cheryl Roepcke had a vision of offering board game sales and a place to meet and play with friends in person, though that was quickly handicapped by the global pandemic.

They found themselves no longer financially viable in early 2024, and announced their closure, much to the dismay of their many fans.

That's when another downtown small business stepped in. Just4Fun owner Leigh Follestad said he had been a fan of the Roepcke's vision for Meeples and Milkshakes since the beginning, and his own daughter had worked as an employee at the cafe.

Follestad decided to buy out the Meeples stock, and bring it to his store's location in the 300 block of Main Street.

"I said, 'Hey, look, you know, I got space. Let me buy your inventory from you, what are you going to do with 500 board games? I'll buy them,'" Follestad said.

"And we'll offer the service here, as kind of a continuity for continuation of the Meeples concept."

Just4Fun will be offering tables for free for groups to come in and try out games, with the option to purchase the games afterwards as well.

Follestad said he has seven tables and is excited to see everyone from newcomers to families to dedicated gaming groups "in the seats, having fun."

He said part of the goal is encouraging support of local businesses, by providing the local touch.

"It will be the best in stock supply board games. And we'll always be the best price. If you find it online, we'll meet or beat any price, just because we want to keep people in Penticton," Follestad said.

"Small business, it takes a lot of effort. It's not easy. It's not for the faint of heart ... So for people to take that chance, like Jim and Cheryl, I mean, that's a super amazing, brave thing for someone to do."

Just4Fun is already fielding calls from people interested in utilizing their space to play board games, and the business has taken over all outstanding orders for games from Meeples and Milkshakes.

Follestad recommends phoning the store to make a reservation, to ensure a table will be open.

"I'm happy that we can continue on [the Meeples] legacy."