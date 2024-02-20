Yard waste pickup in Penticton resuming next week

Photo: RDCO stock photo

Curbside yard waste collection in Penticton will resume next week.

Starting Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, yard waste carts will be picked up bi-weekly regular collection days throughout the spring and summer.

Organics such as plants, grass and plant trimmings, leaves, pine needles and branches are appropriate in the carts, however the city notes that kitchen scraps and food waste are not allowed.

"Please remember to keep plastic bags, pet waste, tissues and garden materials including hoses and plastic pots out of the cart," reads a press release from the city.

"Also, to ensure collection, be sure to place your cart at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on your day of collection. When filling your city-issued yard waste cart, place materials inside loosely and ensure the lid remains closed."

Spring unlimited yard waste collection dates will be March 25-29 and April 22-26.

Large item collection will take place April 15-19, 2024 on regular collection days.