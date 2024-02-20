Penticton Peach Festival announces Honeymoon Suite, the Odds as Saturday headliners

Photo: Honeymoon Suite

The 2024 Penticton Peach Festival has announced the headliners for its Saturday night this summer.

Two iconic Canadian bands, Honeymoon Suite and the Odds, will rock the stage at Okanagan Lake Park on Aug. 10.

"We are thrilled to welcome Honeymoon Suite and the Odds to the Penticton Peach Festival. These bands are not just performers; they are storytellers, it's an honour to host such legendary acts at our festival,” said Peach Festival entertainment director, Alysha Forrest.

Fans can sing along to Honeymoon Suite hits like "New Girl Now" and "Bad Attitude." Odds fans are sure to enjoy hits like "It Falls Apart" and "Someone Who's Cool."

Craig Northey, Odds singer and guitarist, is thrilled to be back at Peach Fest.

“We are always pumped to play outdoors in Penticton and see all those smiling faces. As BC boys we know it's the best place to be at the height of summer," Northey said.

The two acts are sponsored by Peters Bros. Paving and Grizzly Excavating.

The Penticton Peach Festival is free to attend, featuring five nights of family-friendly entertainment Aug. 7 to 11.

The festival is announcing its headlining acts one by one weekly.