Missed the Dine Around event? Penticton foodies still have plenty to explore

Zias Stonehouse in Summerland will be celebrating 26 years in May of serving delicious meals from a diverse menu.

“We are family run, focusing on pleasing everyone,” said owner Shannon Ferlizza. “Our menu has basically stayed the same over the past 25 years.”

Zias Stonehouse restaurant is established in a designated heritage building, which was built between 1910 and 1915 by Alfredo Biagioni.



“Zias has a cozy wood fireplace and a lush grape arbour or patio dining,” said Ferlizza.

“We have a beautiful atmosphere and have live music most weekends.”

Ferlizza describes the plates as “full … with lots of vegetables and fair prices,” with the most popular dish being the "Feast for Two" which offers a variety of menu items.

“Customers appreciate seeing local wineries, cideries, breweries and a distiller [on the menu], and we love supporting our local partners,” she added.

Right now, Zias is featuring a $15 lunch menu, which will be running until spring. Local music nights will also be kicking off soon, with Ferlizza recommending keeping an eye on the business' social media page for more information.

Zias is located at 14015 Rosedale Ave in Summerland. For more information, visit ziasstonehouse.com

Another local favourite is The Restaurant at Naramata Inn in Naramata, which describes itself as offering a “locally-infused dining experience.”

Using locally-sourced ingredients, The Restaurant offers a selection of “authentic flavours of the region” paired with wines predominantly from the local area.

The Restaurant at Naramata Inn is located at 3625 1 St. in Naramata. For more information, including the menu, visit naramatainn.com

Enjoy the flavours of Turkey at Elma, located at 994 Lakeshore Drive in Penticton. The Turkish-inspired family-friendly restaurant that blends local Okanagan ingredients for a best-of-both-worlds experience offers a variety of shareable food items and delicious drinks including hot herbal and Turkish teas, Turkish coffee and even Turkish soda.

For more information, visit eatatelma.com

And for brewery fare with delicious shareables, be sure to visit Cannery Brewing Co., located at 198 Ellis St. in Penticton. The family-friendly eatery offered a variety of crafted beers, local ciders and wines, as well as some longtime fan-favourite nibbles and new and exciting options to try.

For more information, visit cannerybrewing.com

These are just a few options on Penticton's dining scene. For more Penticton deliciousness, click here.