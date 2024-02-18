Rash of farm equipment thefts in Osoyoos area over past month

Photo: Contributed Red 2011 Kubota 500 RTV Photo: Contributed Red 1999 Honda Foreman Photo: Contributed Green 2009 John Deer 3720 tractor Photo: Contributed Orange 2022 Kubota RTV Photo: Contributed Blue New Holland tractor 1 2 3 4 5

Police are warning farmers in the Osoyoos area to be on the lookout for thieves, after a rash of farm equipment thefts over the past month.

In a press release Sunday, Const. Kelly Brett of the RCMP Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment said two tractors, two rugged terrain vehicles and one ATV have been stolen from Osoyoos farmers over the past month.

“Not only are these thefts discouraging for the small farming community, they have a large impact on operations and sustainability for the businesses and their families,” Const. Brett said.

Police believe the vehicles are being loaded onto trailers and driven off the properties.

“RCMP are asking residents to ensure their farming equipment and any other valuable machinery and/or vehicles are properly secured, even if locked in an outbuilding or storage shed,” Const. Brett said.

“Installing high quality and visible camera system will also deter thefts from occurring.”

Police are asking anyone with any information about the thefts to call Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.