Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland searching for early bird morning people to help feed their cats and kittens

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is in need of more helping hands in their cat house.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said they're putting a call out to all the fellow "early bird morning people."

"We know you're out there. We start our feeding shifts at around 7 a.m. and I know that sounds early, but it really is a real special moment that you get to share with our guests," she said.

Quiet mornings at the animal rescue mean the volunteer gets to be the cats' favourite person as they show up with the foods.

"You will get all of their grateful bumps all to yourself."

The shift lasts about an hour to an hour and a half long. The members that show up for the cleaning and laundry and the stock replenishment come in at about 8:30 a.m.

"We could sure use a hand for all the morning shifts. So if you happen to be that one that wants to lend a hand and to have all the cat snuggles please [contact us]," Huot-Stewart said.

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] attention early bird.