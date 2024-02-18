GoFundMe started after Penticton resident loses home when RV explodes

Photo: Martin Smith

Members of the Penticton community are rallying behind a man who lost his home Thursday evening, after his RV exploded at the Holiday Hill RV Resort.

The lone resident was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries after neighbours believed a propane tank caused the trailer to explode.

Mary Moorman started the GoFundMe for Denis Lagace, after word spread of his accident and members of their church wanted to help.

"We go to church together, and we were actually just texting a week before the accident," she said. "We're tight community...So some of the neighbours got a hold of people from our church, and then it just snowballed."

The goal is to raise around $20,000, which will hopefully be enough to get a replacement for Lagace so he has somewhere to stay after he gets out of the hospital.

"It's a good idea to try and get him something," Moorman said, adding that she doesn't want him to have to worry about finding a place to stay while also trying to recover. "He's still in the hospital. He's got extensive burns."

Lagace's dog is staying with a friend while he's in emergency care.

"This way, we can get them something a little bit more substantial. Nothing fancy," she said.

Moorman said Lagace is the kind of person who has constantly shown kindness and given back to the community, even though he doesn't have much himself.

Living off of disability when his humble home exploded and was completely destroyed, he has little left.

"Just a really caring guy that we're privileged to know," she added. "He just wants to help everybody and this is the way we get to help him back."