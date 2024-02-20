Penticton council to consider 5-storey, 48 unit apartment building

Photo: City of Penticton Mock-up potential design for 286 Rigsby Street

Penticton city council will discuss approving a permit for a five-storey, 48 unit apartment building on Tuesday.

Located at 286 Rigsby Street between Westminster Ave West and Wade Ave West, the property currently contains a warehouse that was built in 1949.

The plans include 39 EV ready parking spaces along with secure storage for 21 bicycles and racked bicycle parking for 10 bicycles.

Staff said they have completed a development permit analysis, which shows how the development conforms to the applicable design guidelines and aligns with Official Community Plan goals and policies.

As such, staff recommend that council consider approving the development permit.