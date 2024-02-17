Plenty of snakes, lizards, and geckos to see at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for the Wild Education event

Casey Richardson

The Penticton Lakeside Resort is filled with all sizes of snakes, lizards, and geckos on Saturday, as a part of the Wild Education Family Day Weekend event.

At least one of their conference rooms is.

The animal rescue and education centre brings in dozens of animals for people to get up close and personal with.

Former Pentictonite Mike Hopcraft is the owner and operator of Wild Education, a rescue based in the Lower Mainland that specializes in reptiles.

He said he was pleasantly surprised to see so many people come out for the first day of the event.

"The day has been awesome, actually, we've had a really good turnout. I was worried it was gonna be a little slow, but it's been steady the whole day."

Hopcraft hopes attendees will learn that all types of animals need care, as he's dedicated his life to caring and rehabilitating the surrenders.

"We just want people to know that reptiles deserve just as much respect as other animals," he said. "People see these animals as animals that don't really need help, when they really do."

"We're not bringing them in from the wild, we're the end result of people having them as pets, and they're not hurting anybody. So let's just let them do their thing."

Operating the rescue can be hard too, as the same support as "cute fluffy animal rescues" isn't often given to them.

He said the events give people the chance to get to know the often misunderstood animals a little better.

"Before we were even open today, one of the staff members of the hotel kept peeking in the door and he really wanted to see a tarantula. He finally came in and looked at it, and then he kept coming back. I finally got my daughter to make him hold it. So he held it. And he [said] 'Bucket list complete,'" Hopcraft added.

Attendees are encouraged to, when appropriate, touch or hold the animals.

Hopcraft said the animals are used to being around people, as they are used for presentations, hanging out at the tour centre, schools, and birthdays.

"We are giving the animals breaks. We'll have a certain animal out, and then he'll go back for half an hour, bring another animal, and they'll go back for half an hour. So we're kind of cycling the animals to make sure they have breaks. It's gonna be a long weekend for everyone," he said with a chuckle.

The rescue is also trying to raise money this weekend to open up a new space, since the current property they're located at is selling. More information can be found on their GoFundMe here.

The hope is that the three-day event will raise some money to keep the rescue dream afloat, as well as spreading awareness and, of course, fun.

It all takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and those under two are free. A family of four can attend for a special $40 rate.

Tickets are cash-only at the door.