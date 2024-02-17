7th Annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo to show off all Penticton has to offer

Photo: Visit Penticton

Tourism businesses will once again be showing off at the 7th Annual TRUE Penticton Tourism Expo, coming up this April.

The event, which will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penticton trade & Convention Centre, invites people to meet with local tourism businesses to learn more about what keeps visitors coming back to Penticton year after year.

Locals can discover new adventures and reacquaint themselves with all of the amazing activities, attractions, accommodations, restaurants, wineries, breweries, events and more happening in and around Penticton.

The expo will include:

Places to play

Adventure companies

Places to stay

Local artisan retailers

Food & drink samples

Scavenger hunt for kids

Chance to win prizes

This event is free to attend. Visit Penticton is supporting the Penticton Community Fridge & Pantry with a food drive as part of the event.

So while admission is free, food donations are encouraged to help support the community. For more information, head to the Facebook event page here.