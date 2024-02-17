Highway 97 closure north of Summerland planned for blast work postponed until Tuesday

Photo: AIMRoads

AIM Roads has announced that a planned closure on Highway 97 north of Summerland to complete blast work on Sunday has been postponed.

The administration decided to delay the work due to the Family Day long weekend.

"Due to the long weekend and minimizing the amount of traffic delays for travellers, we are postponing the blasting until Tuesday."

The highway will be closed on Feb 20, 2024 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to all traffic.

It will reopen as soon as work and safety assessments are done.

This planned closure is in addition to intermittent landslide work that drivers should expect to see throughout the winter. Drivers may experience unexpected closures of up to 20 minutes at any time.