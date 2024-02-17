Penticton Search and Rescue quickly locate lost hiker Friday night

Photo: PENSAR

A lost hiker in the White Lake area was found quickly by a team of 18 members of the Penticton Search and Rescue team on Friday night.

PENSAR said they was called out by the RCMP to locate and extract the individual, who had become disoriented on the trails in the area.

"The individual had planned for a one-hour hike, and upon realizing that they were lost, was able to call emergency services and share their location before their phone ran out of battery," PENSAR said in a post on social media.

"Despite falling temperatures and the loss of light, the individual remained in place at the location they had provided. This allowed for PENSAR to deploy and rapidly locate the lost hiker, and return them to their vehicle."

The volunteer organization reminded the public that one of the most important ways to assist rescue personnel in finding you when you are lost is to remain in one place.

"This is the second task for PENSAR this week where individuals have been proactive in their decision to call for emergency services, and have therefore increased the chances of a quick and positive outcome."

PENSAR provides services, free of charge, 24/7 and urges people to not wait for the situation to become dire.

"This is especially important at this time of year, when nighttime temperatures drop significantly and people are often unprepared for the change in conditions."