Summerland museum shares a look back at a wedding in 1936

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a peek back at a wedding in 1936 in honour of Valentine's.

Two photos are shown from the wedding of Arthur (Art) Matzu (1906-1994) and Mary Uzawa (1917-1999).

The museum said the couple were married on May 19, 1936, at the Japanese Hall in Summerland, with the Rev. Yoshioka officiating the ceremony.

Born Asayoshi Matsunoshita in Kagoshima, Japan, Matzu's family owned a thriving fishing business at the start of the twentieth century.

But after the destruction of his father's ship in a hurricane, Matzu came to Canada to seek work and support his family back in Japan.

"Matzu arrived in Vancouver in April 1924, aged just 18, and came to Summerland to work in his Uncle Frank Ageno's packing house, located on Peach Orchard Road," the museum shared in their post.

Mary Uzawa was born in Summerland as the eldest daughter of one of the town's earliest settler families, and was the first baby of Japanese descent to be born.

"After their marriage, the couple worked on Tom Croil's orchard, eventually purchasing a portion of it where they built a house on Logie Road."

The couple had three children, Midori, Eddie, and Beverly.

The museum said the Matzus' were heavily involved with the community of Summerland, with Art helping form and coached the Hinode baseball team, Summerland's Japanese team.

The couple were also both instrumental in chartering the Twinning Ceremony of Sister Cities between Summerland and the city of Toyosato in Japan.

In 1986, the Matsu scholarship was established to assist future graduates of Summerland Secondary School.

"Art and Mary are sadly no longer with us, but their legacy remains in the community."

