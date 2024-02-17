Penticton's Discovery House starting up their annual “Soup is Good Food” fundraiser

Casey Richardson

Soup's on at Penticton's Discovery House.

The annual “Soup is Good Food” fundraiser has opened up their ordering for the multi-week event, which gives back by helping fund the substance-free recovery services.

"A lot of people ask us all year when are soups coming," Brent Rowland, program coordinator with the house said with a chuckle.

The Recovery Resource Society started the fundraiser as a way to just provide some food for people in the community and has grown immensely in popularity since.

"I think, we have tailored our soup recipes to make them a little bit more delicious. It's also people realizing that these guys, who oftentimes are overlooked and maybe looked on as not productive members of the community, are coming together to provide something that is not only beneficial but also healthy, wholesome, and provides a good service as well," Rowland added.

The kitchen was full of smiles and laughs as members of the house cut vegetables in preparation for next week.

John Lesann, who had been in Discovery House for 45 days as of last Thursday, said this work gives them the chance to give back to the community.

"I understand that there are consequences to addiction and before I didn't realize that because of my self-centeredness. That's what this activity [does], it gets us out of self and giving back by doing service work, and that's huge. I want to give back because I took from the community," he said.

"We bond. It's a brotherhood here and we all rely on each other. Each guy is each other's sponsor, it helps us out and we lean on each other."

House member Marty Simms agreed that working in the kitchen brings everyone closer together.

"We can laugh and just have a good time and learn a new skill," he added. "Before I came here, I was pretty isolated and I didn't have a connection with people. And I was scared of people. So I'm doing this and being vulnerable and trying new things with people we don't know at all and seeing everybody come together, it's pretty cool."

At over 60 days in the program, Simms said he's lucky to be there.

"This place has saved my life," he said. "We're 13 guys trying to make it work. "We came here with nothing, not just material things, but our bodies and souls were completely depleted and broken. So just helping others gives us more hope to keep doing this, and keep going too."

The centre has supported 300 men with addiction recovery.

"One of the things people ask us a lot of time, is 'What makes Discovery House so successful?'" Rowland said.

"We create family, these guys form a brotherhood while they're here. The more that they do that connection, the better off they are, the more success we see."

Continue to support Discovery House throughout the four weeks of their fundraiser, starting Feb. 23 and running for three subsequent Fridays.

People can also choose to buy soups for donation to help feed those in need. Rowland said any soup left would be donated.

Orders include a homemade soup, fresh Cobs bun and a Blenz coffee for $8.

Bulk deals include three soups for $22, six soups for $42 and 10 soups for $66. All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward Discovery House's efforts to help men suffering from substance addiction in the community.

Orders must be in by the Wednesday before for delivery or pickup at Discovery House located at 633 Winnipeg Street.

For more information or to order, visit their website here. Orders can also be made by calling 250-328-4340.