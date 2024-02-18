Penticton fitness competition gets official CrossFit recognition

Photo: Throwdown Series

A high-energy fitness competition in Penticton has been officially licensed by CrossFit.

The Okanagan Valley Throwdown achieved the milestone this year, meeting stringent criteria for quality. It will take place April 20 and 21 in Penticton for its 11th year.

Jennifer Metituk, Throwdown Series organizer, is thrilled by the CrossFit recognition.

"Achieving this licensed status for our 2024 events is a testament to our team's dedication to levelling up our competitions and providing enhanced experiences for athletes and sponsors alike. We look forward to forging ahead with CrossFit Canada and the community," Metituk said.

Athletes range from 13 to 70 years old, spanning from beginners to seasoned competitors, showcasing skills as individuals and in groups of three. The competition attracts athletes from far and wide.

Registration for the Penticton event is now open. For more information, click here.