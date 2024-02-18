Donation 10 years in the making presented to Penticton group fundraising for hospital

Photo: Contributed Photo (from left to right): Ian Lindsay, CEO of SOS Medical Foundation, Aaron McRann, CEO of CFSOS, Donna Schellenberg, Gordon Schellenberg and his wife Kerry, and Dean Schellenberg. The Schellenberg Family Fund was established in honour of the entire Schellenberg family, and missing from the photo is Glen Schellenberg, as well as the late Harold, Vance, and Debbie Schellenberg.

A donation ten years in the making has been presented to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation by a local family for whom the gesture is extremely important.

Donna Schellenberg, along with their family, handed over $34,000 to the foundation that was the product of a unique endowment fund she and her late husband Harold set up in 2013.

For the pair, healthcare and music were front of mind when they created the fund which was intended for the establishment of a performing arts centre in Penticton — but they included a stipulation that if, ten years later, the arts centre had not come to fruition, the money would go to the SOS Medical Foundation instead.

Donna recalls bantering with Harold about the fund, referring to it as “a playful bet.”

The ten-year mark came, and now the Schellenberg family’s gift brings the Medical Foundation a step closer to a $10 million campaign goal for a new oncology department.

“The SOS Medical Foundation is grateful for the Schellenberg family's generous gift. Harold Schellenberg, Donna's late husband was a pivotal early board member, who believed in advancing healthcare in our community. These funds will support the new Oncology Clinic, impacting 1 in 4 lives in the South Okanagan Similkameen affected by this disease,” said Lissette Little, director of development at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, in a press release issued this week.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen looked after the Schellenberg Family Fund during the past 10 years.