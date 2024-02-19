Rock Creek Fall Fair fundraiser launches, with chance to win up to $45K

Photo: Rock Creek Fall Fair

The Rock Creek Fall Fair is excited to launch its annual 50/50 fundraiser.

The popular fair runs the contest every year to raise cash to put on the event and maintain the lands and buildings of the Fair Association.

A 50/50 tickets could net the lucky winner a pretty penny — last year, they took home $30,480.

This year, the organization is selling enough tickets for the jackpot to potentially hit $45,000.

Tickets are $10 each, and the draw will take place at Sept. 15 at 4 p.m., the final day of the fair.

Only 9,000 tickets will be available, so potential buyers are urged not to wait too long. For more information on the fall fair and 50/50 tickets click here.