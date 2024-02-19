Penticton business raises $7K for local children's charity

Photo: Contributed The Andrew Sheret Ltd. team in Penticton presenting over $7,000 to the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

The South Okanagan Children's Charity is grateful for a $7,485.00 donation it received, thanks to fundraisers at Andrew Sheret Limited in Penticton.



Throughout 2023, each of the 33 Andrew Sheret branches across western Canada work individually to support local organizations. In Penticton, branch manager Mark Stephens, and his team chose the SOCC.



Stephens is incredibly proud of his staff for their hard work fundraising for the SOCC, which has been a cornerstone in the community since 1975. They presented the cheque in person to a happy SOCC team.

The charity provides assistance to families with children who have medical needs, whether that be equipment or travel expenses for surgeries, or anything else a family dealing with an ill child might be facing. One hundred per cent of money donated to them goes right back to local children and their families.

If your needs family needs medical assistance, please fill out the application online here