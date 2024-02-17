Art walk to dozens of venues will help kick off Penticton's Ignite the Arts festival

Photo: PDCAC

The Penticton arts community is gearing up for the annual Ignite the Arts festival, including the ever-popular Art Walk.

On Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 24 venues around town will help kick off the festival through the walk, with participating venues including galleries and businesses alike.

"Whether you walk, ride, or drive, the Art Walk always has something new to experience. Each venue has unique offerings and activities from prize draws to artists on-site, exhibition openings, and more. Aurora Matheson Gallery is once again hosting Sculpture Day on Martin Street which will see sculptors working live all day in a variety of mediums in addition to the Family Sculpture Contest while Cannery Brewing will be hosting a ‘mini mural forgery event’ to coincide with the unveiling of their mini mural project," reads a press release from the Penticton and District Community Arts Council.

"A full day of fun celebrating community, arts, and #LoveLocalPenticon!"

This is the second year for the Ignite the Arts Art Walk, as it became the replacement for the Lake-to-Lake Art Walk in 2023. For more information, click here.