Penticton's Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest unveils fun festival lineup

Photo: Penticton and District Community Arts Council file photo

Penticton's Ha Ha Ha Kidzfest is excited to once again be bringing activities and entertainment to the city this summer, unveiling a fun-filled lineup for their third year running.

From June 6 to 8, Gyro Park will be full of children and families enjoying the festival, with a 2024 theme of "Where Our Stories Meet."

"Stories are so much a part of our lives," said board chair Rachel Bland in a press release.

“They are how we learn, how we remember and how we connect with each other. We have the opportunity to share stories in such a wide variety of ways at the festival, really showcasing the art of storytelling in my forms. We hope that this festival reminds us all of how connected each of our stories actually are."

There will be main stage performers in the bandshell, activity tents and workshop zones, many of which are organized in partnership with local community and arts organizations with a focus on kids.

The headline performers are:

The Kif-Kif Sisters – Twin sisters from Montreal blend circus and comedy with their high-energy show

Kellie Haines – A ventriloquist and storyteller who transports audiences to a unique and magical place

The Wild Moccasin Dancers – An inter-tribal Indigenous dance troupe blending traditional powwow dancing with hip hop

Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret – Jack Garton and Kat Single-Dain work together in this variety show with live music and dancing

Trixie the Clown – Children’s entertainer and this year’s main stage MC

Workshops will include the main stage performers, as well as multiple other talented artists who work in different mediums.

Tickets for school groups to attend on the Thursday and Friday go on sale March, and have historically sold out fast. Early bird public tickets, at a rate of $9 each for all guests 3 and older, go on sale April 1 and can be purchased online here. They will be followed by regular price $10 tickets on May 1.

New this year is the "Family Buddy" program, through which the public can purchase tickets that will be donated to families who may not be able to attend otherwise.

To learn more, including opportunities to volunteer or be a business sponsor, email [email protected] to get in touch with the non-profit organization.

