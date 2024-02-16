Naramata public park washrooms vandalized for second time this month

Photo: RDOS

The public washrooms at Naramata's Manitou Park are closed until further notice once again due to vandalism.

According to a press release from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the washrooms were damaged on Tuesday between 4 and 6 p.m.

The washrooms were closed earlier this month due to similar circumstances, and damage from both incidents is estimated at $5,000.

Damage was done this week to the plumbing amenities and door hardware. RDOS staff reportedly found evidence of drug use inside the washrooms.

Witnesses provided descriptions of a group of youths believed to be responsible for the latest incident and the RCMP are investigating.

“This type of misuse impacts the enjoyment of Manitou Park by residents and visitors,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, RDOS board director for Naramata.

“Park users are encouraged to report acts of vandalism to the RCMP by calling the non-emergency telephone number at 250-492-4300.”

RDOS staff will be at Manitou Park on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, to open the washrooms temporarily during the Family Day Scavenger Hunt, which begins at 11 a.m. The washrooms at Manitou Park will be closed following the event.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation while repairs to the door hardware are completed."