Penticton city council to discuss pilot program legalizing e-scooters on city streets

An e-scooter pilot project is potentially heading to Penticton streets.

At their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, council will debate whether to enrol in the provincially-backed program that would make e-scooters legal to ride on city streets.

“The province has decided to extend the current pilot project for another four years and with the increased use of e-scooters already occurring, it is an appropriate time to join the pilot,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release issued Friday.

“The provincial legislation sets out the rules and regulations for their use, which has made it very easy for the city to participate.”

In the report that will be presented to council, staff note that "t many of these devices are being used (albeit illegally) on city streets already." That, combined with potential environmental benefits of using the devices for transport, convinced staff that now is the time to jump on board.

Dixon is also recommending that, if the pilot program is adopted, it would be a perfect time to explore offering a public bike and scooter share program.

She is further recommending that potential operators be tasked with preventing the bikes and scooters being left randomly throughout the city — a problem that plagued Kelowna when it rolled out such a program.

“Abandonment of bikes and scooters has been a problem for many communities that have offered these types of programs as they typically had no required end destinations or approved areas of uses,” Dixon said.

“Our request for proposal would include a number of considerations for potential vendors including how many devices can be deployed and where, maintenance and operations expectations, an exit strategy if we choose to end the program and a requirement for data sharing. Our intention is to start small, monitor and then grow the program if successful.”

Some businesses in the city already provide e-rentals. Staff would "reach out to the potentially impacted vendors and seek feedback around the proposed program prior to council’s implementation decision," according to the report.

Council will discuss the matter on Feb. 20. There is no financial cost involved with simply joining the pilot, and council would further discuss any costs should they choose to go forward with a public scooter share program in tandem.

If accepted, the pilot project will commence April 4.