Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen budget public engagement planned in Naramata

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be hosting a public meeting regarding the 2024 Draft Budget.

On Sunday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the public is welcome to join the question and answer-style forum at the Naramata OAP Friendship Club in Naramata.



Jim Zaffino, RDOS Chief Administrative Officer and Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” director will be present.



The budget was reviewed by the RDOS Board at two workshops in December, and first reading passed in January, sending it to public consultation. It can be viewed online here.

All are welcome at the open meeting. Other ways to provide feedback or ask questions include emailing [email protected], or sending a letter to the RDOS office at 101 Martin Street in Penticton.

Contributed RDOS