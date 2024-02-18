Meeting scheduled in Keremeos to discuss future of aging outdoor arena

Photo: RDOS The Similkamen Recreation Centre outdoor rink is nearing the end of its days.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be hosting an open house event to gather public feedback on a proposed Similkameen Recreation Centre outdoor arena replacement project.



The outdoor ice rink is aging and deteriorating, and now RDOS staff are looking at options for its future, including replacement possibilities, associated costs and ways to enhance the facility.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. the public is welcome to discuss options with RDOS staff at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, located at 311 - 9th Street in Keremeos.

The goal is to get a clear picture of what the community wants to see out of its outdoor arena to meet their needs.