Spring street sweeping to begin in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton

Street sweeping crews will be soon be heading out for the season in Penticton.

According to a city press release, machines will be working in zones. Multiple crews will work in the same region at once to get it completely clean before moving on.

Work will begin Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the Wiltse neighbourhood along arterial streets.

Signs will be posted in neighbourhoods ahead of time.

Residents are asked to sweep sidewalks adjacent to gutters in advance, adhere to any temporary no parking signs, and drive carefully around the slow-moving machines.

City crews will also be removing sand from sidewalks, cleaning of traffic islands and bridges, and sweeping roads in rural areas.

Spring street sweeping will be followed by line and road marking painting.