Photo: AIM Roads

Highway 97 will be closed for blasting between Callan road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland this Sunday.

On Feb. 18, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, the highway will be closed to all traffic.

It will reopen as soon as work and safety assessments are done.

This planned closure is in addition to intermittent landslide work that drivers should expect to see throughout the winter. Drivers may experience unexpected closures of up to 20 minutes at any time.