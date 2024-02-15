'Blew him back 10-feet': Man recounts RV 'implosion' at Penticton RV park

Photo: Martin E Smith

A man is being treated for injuries after an RV "imploded" at the Holiday Hill RV Resort in Penticton.

The man’s dog is said to have been singed and missing fur, but otherwise fine.

Martin E Smith lives in the RV park and says a fellow resident was hooking up his propane tank system when the “devastating” situation occurred.

“As soon as he opened up his door the bloody trailer imploded. Blowing out the both left and right side walls of his trailer, which leaves his nose cone left in place and his rear end of his trailer in place and the rest of the walls are gone,” said Smith

“It blew him back 10-feet from his door and his dog, the dog here got some singeing done.”

BC Emergency Health Services confirms it received a call to the area at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

“Two ambulances responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical care to one patient who was transported to hospital.”

Smith says there’s nothing left to the trailer. The only thing that might be salvageable would be the steel frame.

“A propane leak can happen anytime, anywhere. There is no just cause for it,” said Smith.

“I thought I'd just open the airways to the general public in BC here and let them know that this is what happens and this can happen to anybody.”

Smith and other resort residents plan to go down to the wrecked RV tomorrow morning to try to salvage what they can for the victim.