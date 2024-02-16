Provincial government says they're committed to expanding Penticton doctor's team-based care program

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m.

The Ministry of Health said they are committed to expanding support for Specialists Team Care (STC), in response to a Penticton doctor's call to see further implementation of the practice.

On Wednesday, Dr. Michelle Teo launched the Better Care for BC campaign to encourage the provincial government to support the widespread adoption as a quicker solution to help the crisis the healthcare system is facing.

In response to Castanet's questions on whether there are plans to expand the STC model to other clinics or fund further teams, the ministry said they plan on hosting information sessions with the current cohort to see how other STC programs can be expanded.

The ministry pointed out that while the Specialist Services Committee (SSC), which is a joint collaborative program between the Doctors of BC, Health Authorities, and the Ministry of Health, is one option for specialists to receive support, other health organizations offer resources and supports for specialists interested in implementing team care.

"The province is working to increase people’s access to primary care by introducing a team-based care approach to primary care. This is being done through patient medical homes in family practices, primary care networks in the community, and the urgent and primary care centres (UPCC) across B.C.," the ministry's statement reads.

Teo told Castanet that there are many models of team-based care and all of them have their place and can work well, but there are gaps within a primary care network (PCN).

"The challenge, however, with PCN is that, first of all, it's only available in primary care and not all primary care doctors can access it. Specialist Team Care is equitable in the sense that any doctor is able to practice in this way, meaning the patients in the community can also access this care," she said.

The ministry said that within a team-based model of care, multiple healthcare providers from different professional backgrounds can work together with patients/clients, families, caregivers, and communities to deliver comprehensive health services.

"Effective teamwork is a critical enabler of safe, high-quality care and supports a patient's ongoing relationship with their primary care provider (a family physician or nurse practitioner). Teams broaden the availability of clinical supports for patients and for family doctors."

Since 2018/19, the province has invested more than $692 million to support new team-based primary care in family practice clinics, UPCCs, community health centres, nurse practitioner clinics and First Nations primary care clinics.

"The province is working to establish networks and clinics in all communities throughout the province over the next two years."

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

“If patients can access the appropriate care that they need in the community, now they don't need to desperately search for care, lining up for a walk-in clinic appointment or having to go to the emergency room.”

After the first cohort of Specialists Team Care proved successful in providing more access for patients and lowering burnout in healthcare workers, a Penticton-based doctor is petitioning for the province to expedite the expansion of the model.

Dr. Michelle Teo, a community rheumatologist, has been championing Specialists Team Care, which is a team-based care model used in 10 different specialties that increases patient access to outpatient care.

On Wednesday, she launched the Better Care for BC campaign to encourage the provincial government to support the widespread adoption of Specialists Team Care.

The Specialists Services Committee (composed of the Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC) funded the first cohort of Specialists Team Care in 2022, which lasted in Penticton until 2023.

But with no further funding issued to continue to model, Teo left her medical practice in June 2023 to advocate for making Specialists Team Care widely available in BC.

Back in 2013, Teo said she inherited a practice with over 700 patients.

“I quickly realized, however, that I couldn't treat and maintain the care for those 700 patients, let alone all the other people who also needed rheumatologic care. So that's when my team and I started to understand how we could work together as a team and team-based care to serve more patients, we were able to increase the patients from 700 to over 3000,” she said.

“And that's with me being involved with every single patient interaction.”

With nine different specialties, including surgery, obstetrics, orthopedics, urology, cardiology, and dermatology built into the practice, Teo said it showed that in six months, the average patient increase was 100 per cent, meaning these doctors were doubling the number of patients they could see in as little as six months.

“We saw these results, and we said ‘Holy smokes’, you and I can appreciate there's a healthcare crisis going on out there. So I presented to them [the Ministry of Health] a proposal saying, ‘Look, this is the work that is required to make specialist team care widely available throughout BC.’

“And I have been really trying hard to get their attention and for them to support this proposal. But nine months later, we're still not really seeing eye to eye here.”

Approximately one in five people in B.C. are without a family doctor.

“This is a bottom-up transformation, meaning it is the people with experience who are teaching those who are learning,” Teo said.

“Let me tell you if a rheumatologist can teach different types of surgeons or different medical specialties, how to increase their patient capacity in a way that still maintains high-quality patient care within six months, can you imagine how effective these teachers can be within their own specialty?”

Teo said she believes this model could allow for every British Columbia to have a family doctor again, and patients would no longer need to suffer and languish on specialist waitlists.

“It's just now the doctor has a team of nurses or allied health professionals that are appropriate for their specialty, appropriate for the patients that they serve and together they are able to really build the model that works best for where they are in the province.”

Teo has provided the government with a proposal for $17.2 million over two years that would train at least 25 doctors every six months.

“After two years, not only will we have 100 specialists or physicians who can be the champions within their specialty, which will allow that transfer of knowledge very efficiently, but we will also build a framework and a strategy so that hundreds if not thousands of doctors can be trained per year in specialist team care.”

Throughout the trial, Teo said doctors experienced a better work-life balance,

“When you are supported in a team, and I know it sounds crazy, you see double the number of patients and yet your quality of life is improved. That's because the doctor is now able to reserve their energy for the things that we are dedicated and put a lot of money towards,” she added.

“We have other trusted team members to support us with the rest of the very important, but less doctor-essential responsibilities of patient care.”

Teo said that care changes from keeping people from being very, very ill, to providing proactive care that keeps patients healthy and allows them to stay that way.

“That is the future of our healthcare and I believe it is very attainable. ”

Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment on if there are future plans on expanding this model to other clinics or funding further teams.

To find out more on the Better Care for BC campaign and send a letter urging action to the ministry, head to their website here.