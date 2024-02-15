School District 67 mum on details of ongoing cyber-attack

Photo: Pixabay stock image

An ongoing outage of phone and email services at School District 67 due to a cyber-attack has also impacted Penticton's seniors, as the district continues to grapple with the unspecified problem.

The Penticton Seniors' Drop In Centre uses the same network as SD67 to operate their communications, so when a cyber-attack hit on Wednesday, their ability to share news with their members went down too.

Centre general manager Erin Moore said Thursday that it has been tough to get the word out to their 1,200-plus members that they are open, despite the phone and email interruption.

Moore told Castanet that events and services at the centre are operating as usual, and the doors are open.

Meanwhile, SD67's cybersecurity issue persists.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the district said they do not have an exact timeline but are hoping to get systems back online "early next week."

Ministry of Education and Child Care staff, Safer Schools Together, local authorities, and cybersecurity experts are all involved.

No details have been provided as to the nature of the incident.

The press release states that the district is working with "local authorities and cybersecurity experts" to understand "the full scope of the incident."

SD67 schools are closed Friday for a Professional Development Day, and Monday for Family Day.