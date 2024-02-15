Copper Mountain Mine fined roughly $92k for environmental breaches

Photo: Google Maps

Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton has been hit with roughly $92k in fines by the provincial government related to non-compliance issues,

According to recently-released environmental compliance reports, the mine received multiple administrative penalties for, in broad strokes, "unauthorized discharges from a seepage dam and a mine access tunnel."

The penalties collectively total the $92.2k hit, for exceeding allowed monthly nitrate and copper discharge limits into local waterways.

The offences detailed took place in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and relate to discharge in Wolfe Creek and seepage at their West Dam, and pump failures that led to those incidents.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy explains its reasoning in public decisions.

The decisions note incidents of delayed action on pump system failings and unauthorized discharge of dam seepage into waterways over the past half-decade.

"These exceedances had the potential to cause temporary localized adverse effects and interfere with the Ministry’s capacity to protect the environment," reads a portion of one decision written by Darren Stewart, director of the Environmental Management Act, regarding copper amounts in Wolfe Creek, while also noting that investigation into the 2021 failures saw "no evidence of a major change to lower Wolfe Creek aquatic communities."

"This is why the contravention is considered 'medium,' and not 'high' or 'very high' (which is defined as causing an adverse effect that is, or has the potential to be, widespread, persistent, threatening to property or plant or animal health and cannot be restored easily or within a reasonable time)."

That decision also notes that Copper Mountain has taken steps to prevent the issues from happening again.