Great Canadian Baking Show judge hosting pop-up experience at Naramata Inn

Photo: Contributed

A fan-favourite face will be running the kitchen at the Naramata Inn this weekend, bringing his culinary expertise to a unique three-course menu.

French chef, restaurateur and television personality Bruno Feldeisen will be in the kitchen from Feb. 16 to 19.

Feldeisen, who is a judge on CBC’s The Great Canadian Baking Show, has worked in a number of prestigious restaurants and hotels across North America and Europe.

Feldeisen is also a former instructor at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts and a multiple James Beard Award nominee.

For more information, check out the Naramata Inn's website here.