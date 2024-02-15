Penticton Search and Rescue helps with off-road between Peachland and Summerland

Photo: PENSAR

After performing a successful off-road rescue, the Penticton Search and Rescue team wanted to remind the public about the importance of reaching out for help in a timely manner.

PENSAR volunteers were called out Wednesday to help a person in need who had contacted RCMP after all self-recovery options were exhausted.

The person was stuck off-road between Peachland and Summerland. With ample daylight left for PENSAR to reach the area and before evening temperatures started to decline, crews were able to mobilize quickly.

"Although this individual found themselves in a less-than-ideal situation, they demonstrated a proactive approach to prevent it from becoming a more urgent task and severe outcome," PENSAR said in a post on social media.

The individual was found and extracted safely, reportedly still in good spirits.

PENSAR took the chance to remind the public that they provide services, free of charge, 24/7.

"To increase the chances of a positive outcome, don’t wait for the situation to become dire – call 911 before changing conditions turn a situation from benign to severe!"