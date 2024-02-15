Penticton to pilot more park spaces for off-leash pups

Photo: City of Penticton

A six-month “leash-optional” pilot project at select locations in Penticton will soon be underway.

Council recently gave the go-ahead for the trial period, following successful lobbying by a citizen group concerned with the lack of green dog-friendly spaces in the city.

The pilot will run March 1 until Aug. 31, 2024 at five locations. Dogs will be allowed off-leash, with owner supervision, and city workers will also be checking in and gathering community feedback.

“Look for the designated zones, which will be well-marked with signage and delineators, and please be mindful that these are shared spaces within a public park or greenspace,” said Ysabel Contreras, a coordinator with the parks department, in a press release issued Thursday.

“We ask that only well-behaved dogs visit these leash-optional areas and it’s important to note that they are not fenced in, so your dog must be trained to come when called.”

The zones will be at Riverside Park, Okanagan Lake Park, two locations at Skaha Park, and at 1900 Penticton Ave – the entrance of the Water Treatment Plant.

Maps and further details will be posted March 1 on the city website here.

The following city bylaw regulations apply:

All dogs must be monitored and under verbal control at all times.

Any dogs exhibiting aggressive behaviour must be removed immediately.

Dogs in heat are not permitted.

Each dog must have a current licence available for identification.

Owners must clean up after their dogs.

Dogs must be properly leashed when outside of the pilot project zone.

The zones may be closed at any time due to special events, or if city staff deem it necessary.

In addition to the pilot project, council has green lit a $200,000 investment into the city's existing six fenced off-leash dog parks.